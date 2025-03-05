Longtime Jersey rocker out with a new tell-all book

Before you jump to any conclusions about this new book, please know that your guess as to who it is might not even be close. Let's just get some of the big names out of the way.

It's not Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Southside Johnny, or any member of their backup bands.

It's the unique story of one of the many musical artists who have worked tirelessly year after year playing a variety of venues for crowds big and small, in front of adoring fans and many times indifferent crowds who try to talk over the music they're cranking out.

Over the years, countless bands have played the clubs big and small at the Jersey Shore and the endless number of dive bars and music halls all over the Garden State.

This is the story of Wayne Olivieri, the lead singer of the band The New Bardots. His book is "The Undiscovered Showman: A True Story of Being Almost Famous."

Wayne describes the book as a lifelong pursuit for rock and roll stardom filled with advice, success, disappointment, betrayal, and encounters with top industry executives and celebrities, including a revealing 17-year close friendship with one of the world's biggest rock superstars.

Starting in the Saint Mary's Boys Choir in Plainfield, New Jersey, Wayne learned the art of singing and began performing in bands as early as 7th grade. By 17, he played full-time with Rockids in New York City clubs like CBGB's and Max's Kansas City, sharing stages with the Ramones, the Talking Heads, and Blondie.

Wayne continued performing along the East Coast with Rockids, releasing two singles on their own label before the band disbanded.

He then moved to Asbury Park and formed Oliver's Twist, playing venues like the Stone Pony, where he met Jon Bon Jovi. Wayne's band became a regular at the Stone Pony, sharing stages with acts like David Johansson, Huey Lewis, and Billy Idol and performing with Bruce Springsteen.

All of which should add up to some pretty good stories in the book. It's available on Amazon. If you're a fan of the Jersey music scene or just want to know what it's like behind the scenes of the many bands that try and almost become famous, check out The Undiscovered Showman.

