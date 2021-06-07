A look inside one of NJ’s premier wineries

On a recent rainy Sunday afternoon, I took the family over to Laurita Winery in New Egypt. It’s my daughter‘s favorite among several, and she was in town from Texas for only a couple of days.

The place did not disappoint. It’s the site of a former dairy farm and opened as a winery in 2008. This one is excellent and the atmosphere is one of the best in the entire state. It’s right in the middle of New Jersey which could be convenient for some, but it’s kind of out there in the middle of nowhere which makes it a great find.

Laurita Winery hosts a lot of weddings and several festivals throughout the year, my favorite being the food truck festival. If you haven’t been, it’s worth the drive from just about anywhere in New Jersey.

A look inside Laurita Winery

You can check out the website for more, including upcoming events.