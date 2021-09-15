A list of NJ small businesses with job openings (Opinion)

We took the time on the morning show Wednesday to extend our "Small Business Monday" efforts.

Every week my friends at VCS Software sponsor our shoutouts to New Jersey small businesses.

Government in NJ and the elite shills in the NJ Chamber of Commerce are actively working against small business owners and employees. Supporting mandates, discrimination, segregation and crushing regulations the government and their cohorts are harming our state and residents irreparably in some cases.

In addition to my good friend Guy who owns the outstanding small business support company VCS, we have the leaders at the New Jersey Business and Industry Association standing up for common sense and of course as long as I have a mic, you will have a voice fighting for you every day.

Over the next few months and years, I'll be writing and advocating common sense solutions to turn NJ back into the business-friendly state we used to be.

Stand with me. Here are some of the outstanding NJ businesses with open positions for your next career!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

