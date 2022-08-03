A lesson in time management for NJ

There's a lot of talk about how to best manage your time these days.

How do you fit 26 hours of activity into a 24-hour day?

How do you carve out time to rest, eat and relax while getting all of your work completed?

I have a couple of tips for you.

The first is one I learned from a friend and mentor who is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country.

Jim Weichert has built one of the strongest retail real estate businesses in the nation. Hundreds of offices, company-owned and franchises in states across the U.S.

I joined Jim's company in 1999 after cutting my teeth in sales selling timeshare in Atlantic City. I was relatively new to the industry when I was charged with growing our real estate school enrollments, increasing profits and recruiting thousands of new hires into the company.

It was a challenging job and required me to pay attention to how long tasks would take to fit in presentations and travel.

Attending one of Jim's regular regional VP meetings, he presented a great idea that might help you.

He asked the company leadership to break up their day on a list in 10-minute increments.

Then write down on the list what you did in each of the 10 minutes: two phone calls, filed a report, using the restroom, etc.

At the end of doing this task for a few days, you get a really good idea of how much time you are wasting and how much more you can do when you are feeling the heat of being up against a 10-minute clock!

The next idea is one that really came from Jim's sage advice.

I break my Google calendar into 15-minute segments and color code everything I do. It gives me a great view at the end of the week of how I spent my time and resources.

I've got a color assigned to each category: radio show including advertising meetings, prep and show interviews, Common Sense Club, film production, personal finance, social events, family, and the list goes on. I will often backfill the calendar as well.

Sitting at my desk in my home office going through legal calls, finance calls, and solving problems that arise with events or on set, all recorded into my calendar. This provides a reference to revisit when following up on certain issues. It also helps me pack a million things into a given week without feeling the chaos of not knowing what's next.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.