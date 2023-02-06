A huge beer and music festival is returning to New Jersey
The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be returning in June of this year.
The event, which has grown from about 3,000 attendees its first year to over 27,000 last year, will be held again outdoors at Bader Field. The field covers over a million square feet of festival goodness.
The festival takes place over two days (June 3rd & 4th this year) and features hundreds of different beers from a wide range of local and international breweries.
Whether you're a fan of light lagers, hoppy IPAs, or rich stouts, you're sure to find something you'll love at the festival. In addition to beer tastings, there are also plenty of opportunities to learn more about the brewing process, meet the brewers, and purchase your favorite beers to take home.
Of course, the festival is not just about beer. The music lineup is equally impressive, with top local and national acts taking to the stage to perform a variety of genres, from rock and roll to hip hop.
Saturday’s headliner is the Dropkick Murphys, and 311 performs on Sunday. Whether you're a music fan or just there for the beer, you're sure to enjoy the lively atmosphere and great vibe of the festival.
For the preliminary list of performers, go here.
Visitors can also sample a range of delicious food and drinks, including gourmet food trucks, craft cocktails, and wine. With so much to see and do, it's easy to spend the entire day at the festival, soaking up the atmosphere and enjoying the festivities.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
