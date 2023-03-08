You won't find it anywhere. They're being very tight-lipped about this. But I have it on good authority that a Hooters is opening up in Hunterdon County.

Right at the edge of US 202 north where the Ramada sits in Flemington (Raritan Township) there was a small banner the other day about a Hooters coming soon. After cyber-sleuthing I was coming up empty.

Then I got in touch with the chain's corporate press office and my inquiry was met with a tight-lipped confirmation. The public relations firm would only say that yes, there was a new Hooters on track to be opening there in late April or early May. No other information available.

But is any more needed?

There's nothing like this playful franchise in the area and there are not nearly enough fun places to grab a drink after work in Flemington. It ought to do well.

Hooters was started in Clearwater Florida in 1983 by six guys who had absolutely no restaurant experience whatsoever. None. Zip. Nada. The businessmen opened it figuring they couldn't get kicked out of their own place. True story.

If it started for self-indulgent reasons it didn't stay that way for long. Despite an early controversial reputation and accusations of objectifying women Hooters was soon growing and giving back.

With more than 400 locations total, the brand has been very active in serving their local communities and supporting many charitable causes. They're a proud partner with the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research. When one of their own, Kelly Jo Dowd who was the 1998 Hooters calendar cover girl, died of breast cancer, they started a breast cancer research grant in her honor.

They also launched the Hooters Community Endowment Fund raising money for all kinds of local and national causes including Special Olympics, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It’s great food with games always on TV and plenty of families with young kids have embraced the casual party vibe. If you’re looking for the Bada-Bing club, fuggetaboutit.

As soon as we get a clear idea of exactly when the Hooters in Flemington will be having its grand opening we'll let you know just what they have in store.

