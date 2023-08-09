There is an abundance of Jersey Fresh peppers right now at your favorite farm stand and market. This is the time of year to take advantage of the best-tasting produce. There is no comparison to the taste of the vegetables we get in the off-season from thousands of miles away.

If you like hot peppers, the Jersey crop of jalapeños is excellent this year. Here is an easy and tasty way to enjoy them. Much better than you can get at any restaurant. Pick up a dozen or so and make some delicious jalapeño poppers at home. Bring them to a gathering and you'll be the hit of the party.

Grab about a dozen fresh jalapeños and place them on a baking sheet.

Preheat oven at 425.

Roast for 10 minutes, just enough to soften them a little.

While the peppers are roasting, mix 8 oz. of cream cheese with a small jar of bacon pieces and 3 oz. of shredded of any kind of jack cheese.

Soften cream cheese and mix with other ingredients in a small bowl.

Let peppers cool in fridge for 15 minutes.

Use pre-cooked bacon for the outer wrapping. Since the peppers are already roasted you don't have to cook them long enough to cook raw bacon and the cheese won't get too sloppy.

Cut the jalapeños in half lengthwise.

Core out the seeds and ribs with a tablespoon.

Stuff one side of the pepper with the cream cheese mixture.

You can top it with the other side if you like more heat or just use the one side for less heat and wrap with bacon.

Wrap with one piece of pre-cooked bacon.

Bake in oven for 10 minutes and enjoy!

