With the abundance of fresh local vegetables this time of year, it's easy to make a delicious healthy summer meal. There are plenty of zucchini right now at farm markets and produce stands. It's funny to hear that people don't like zucchini. That only means you've never had it prepared the right way.

There are also plenty of Jersey tomatoes around right now, which can be used in so many ways fresh or in hot meals as well. You can also find lots of fresh basil available if you don't happen to have tons of it growing in your yard. Here is the easy and delicious way to make an unbelievable pesto sauce.

You can also buy some decent brands at the store, but you can't beat homemade and it's so easy.

Most people are just used to having or serving pesto on pasta, but it can also be used on chicken and mild vegetables like zucchini. I used a chicken substitute and the real thing in this dish. Also I added chickpea pasta instead of regular. You can decide what works best for you.

You'll need:

-3 medium-sized zucchini

-2 large Jersey tomato

- 1/2 box of your favorite pasta, penne works best

- 1/2 cup of pesto sauce

- 1/4 cup of chicken broth or pasta water

- 1/2 small container of crumbled feta cheese

A great "Jersey fresh" summer meal

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

