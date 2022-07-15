With the abundance of fresh local vegetables this time of year, it's easy to make a delicious healthy summer meal. There are plenty of zucchini right now at farm markets and produce stands. It's funny to hear that people don't like zucchini. That only means you've never had it prepared the right way.
There are also plenty of Jersey tomatoes around right now, which can be used in so many ways fresh or in hot meals as well. You can also find lots of fresh basil available if you don't happen to have tons of it growing in your yard. Here is the easy and delicious way to make an unbelievable pesto sauce.
You can also buy some decent brands at the store, but you can't beat homemade and it's so easy.
Most people are just used to having or serving pesto on pasta, but it can also be used on chicken and mild vegetables like zucchini. I used a chicken substitute and the real thing in this dish. Also I added chickpea pasta instead of regular. You can decide what works best for you.
You'll need:
-3 medium-sized zucchini
-2 large Jersey tomato
- 1/2 box of your favorite pasta, penne works best
- 1/2 cup of pesto sauce
- 1/4 cup of chicken broth or pasta water
- 1/2 small container of crumbled feta cheese
A great "Jersey fresh" summer meal
