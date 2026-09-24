Buckle up, other states, New Jersey has another reason to brag about our food.

We already know New York bagels are second to ours. We can agree that our breakfast sandwiches are top tier. Lastly, we know that Chicago-style pizza is basically a stew and our pizza is real pizza.

Our pizza game is so strong that one New Jersey pizzeria was just named one of the best in the world by an Italian foodie site.

Razza Pizza Artgianale via Facebook Razza Pizza Artgianale via Facebook

Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City

50TopPizza, a site known for its guides to the “Best Pizzerias in the World,” put out their ranking of the top 50 pizza joints for 2026, with Razza making the top 10.

Located in Jersey City, Razza is no stranger to high praise. In 2017, it received a three star review from the New York Times, and in 2019 was named Best Pizza in North America by 50 Best.

razzanj via Instagram razzanj via Instagram

The dedication to a great pizza pie did not go unnoticed by 50TopPizza, who wrote:

At Razza, greatness lives in the essentials. Condiments, butter, and accompaniments are all made in-house. Tomatoes, cheeses, and vegetables come from the local area, when the season allows.

Razza via Instagram Pizza

When the agricultural summer of New Jersey reaches its peak, Razza becomes a statement.

Razza Pizza Artigianale is located at 275-277 Grove Street in Jersey City, NJ.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Thursday: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Razza Pizza Artgianale via Facebook Razza Pizza Artgianale via Facebook

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈