Local pizzeria Razza climbs into global top ten rankings
Buckle up, other states, New Jersey has another reason to brag about our food.
We already know New York bagels are second to ours. We can agree that our breakfast sandwiches are top tier. Lastly, we know that Chicago-style pizza is basically a stew and our pizza is real pizza.
Our pizza game is so strong that one New Jersey pizzeria was just named one of the best in the world by an Italian foodie site.
Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City
50TopPizza, a site known for its guides to the “Best Pizzerias in the World,” put out their ranking of the top 50 pizza joints for 2026, with Razza making the top 10.
Located in Jersey City, Razza is no stranger to high praise. In 2017, it received a three star review from the New York Times, and in 2019 was named Best Pizza in North America by 50 Best.
The dedication to a great pizza pie did not go unnoticed by 50TopPizza, who wrote:
At Razza, greatness lives in the essentials. Condiments, butter, and accompaniments are all made in-house. Tomatoes, cheeses, and vegetables come from the local area, when the season allows.
When the agricultural summer of New Jersey reaches its peak, Razza becomes a statement.
Razza Pizza Artigianale is located at 275-277 Grove Street in Jersey City, NJ.
Hours of operation:
Monday: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Thursday: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.