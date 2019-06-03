A first date gone horribly wrong, according to police

Details are scant, but a New Jersey woman apparently didn’t enjoy the company of the man she met for a first date. How do we know? Police say she stabbed him three times.

Twenty-three year old Zaniya P. Stevens of Newark allegedly went to the man’s apartment on their first date and got into some sort of altercation with him.

RLS Media reports that according to police, the two had been chatting online before the man invited her to his apartment and the altercation ensued. According to police, Stevens said the man choked her and she stabbed him in self-defense, but police said they could find no abrasions on her neck. Stevens was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

More from New Jersey 101.5