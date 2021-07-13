A favorite east coast fast food spot finally set to open in NJ

If you love fried chicken, you’ll be happy to hear that yet another fast-food chicken eatery will be joining the other culinary delights in the state of New Jersey.

Freebyrd Chicken, which has locations in D.C. as well as Philadelphia has decided to spread its wings and open up a location in Jersey.

The rumors begin to circulate back in May that Freebyrd would be coming to the area, but now the Freebyrd website actually states, “Coming Soon.”

I’ve never been to Freebyrd but according to people who have, this is something that New Jersey has been sorely missing.

This fried chicken joint is best known for their locally sourced chicken and homemade sauce that is prepared fresh daily. The menu consists of several types of fried chicken sandwiches, as well as grilled if you are on the healthier side.

In terms of side dishes, Freebyrd is known for having some of the crispiest curly fries in the universe and you can dip ‘em in one of their signature sauces. The sauces include the original Freebyrd sauce, Freebyrd hot sauce, moonshine BBQ, ranch and sriracha mayo.

The best part about this place is that you can really enjoy fried chicken at any time of day. Freebyrd will be open for drive thru, walk up ordering, online ordering drive thru lane, as well as online delivery.

The restaurant will be located in the former Checkers in Stratford, and is supposed to be a major contender compared to other fast food restaurants such as KFC or Popeyes.

Freebyrd is often compared to more southern fried chicken places as well, which will be sure to draw in a decent amount of customers from day one.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

