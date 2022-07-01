A drowning avoided thanks to quick action from these NJ troopers

Never a dull moment in the life of the New Jersey State Troopers. Earlier this season a man was found unconscious in water at Swartswood State Park in Hampton Township, and Stillwater Sussex County. The call came in that morning, and three NJ Troopers responded.

Acting immediately to bring the man back to life, Troopers Anthony Pall, Julio Rodriguez, and Kevin Foulds began to implement lifesaving techniques. Chest compressions, automated external defibrillator (AED) and oxygen.

Within a relatively short amount of time the man responded, coughing up water and starting to breathe normally again. Another life was saved. Another man returning to his family. Another day to live thanks to the hard work, professionalism and commitment to others shown by our State Trooper heroes.

Thanks to all the officers, troopers and LEOs who will be working through this holiday weekend. As we relax and enjoy sun, family, food and friends, there's a cop on the other end of 9-1-1 to answer the call if you're in trouble. Read the full account of this life-saving incident on the NJSP Facebook page here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

