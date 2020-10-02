A convo about RC Cola and high fiber cereal … embarrassing

As is typical of our weekly podcast conversations with me, Jessica Gibson and Jay Black, we got off track. Jay mentioned a new game released from Microsoft and I got distracted with a childhood memory about RC Cola. Which, incidentally, they still sell. But it’s a bit expensive considering it’s soda.

The conversation took a strange turn during my internet search for RC Cola for sale when the Amazon search returned a result that I was not expecting…let’s just say it may be the highest fiber cereal on the market…

What’s your favorite childhood food or more appropriately, junk food memory?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.