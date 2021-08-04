Comedian Jay Black, who wrote "Psycho Storm Chaser" premiering on LifetimeTV Saturday, Aug. 7, sat down with one of the stars of the show. My production company 'Exit 19 Productions LLC" is proud of the work from the crew and the talent getting this movie done under the crazy circumstances during the COVID lockdowns.

We filmed in Los Angeles during the height of the lockdown and got the movie done and delivered. Tara Erickson plays the leading role of "Abby Fields"

From the IMDB description:

"An at home care nurse must survive a category 3 hurricane as well as a storm chasing serial killer that uses storms to cover up his heinous crimes."

Tara talks about how she got the part and the lines in the movie which she improv'd. Check out the conversation here.

And check out the movie premiere this Saturday night at 8pm on LIfetimeTV!

