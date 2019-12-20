A beautiful Christmas message to kids with autism from Santa

This will be my last post here on the Deminski & Doyle page for the year. In the past I’ve tried to leave the year with something positive. As you may know I recently shared the news that my wife and I have a second son with autism, and I wrote mostly for other autism parents.

What I leave you with this year may not mean much if your life isn’t touched by autism, but so many lives in New Jersey are that I thought this was fitting.

It’s a story from a few years back about a little boy from Michigan named Landon Johnson. He was 6 at the time, and he was worried his not being able to control his reactions at times due to his autism had put him on the naughty list with Santa Claus.

This story is about what happened when he met Santa and confessed his worries.

Merry Christmas.

