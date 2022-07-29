A 30-year-old NJ mom-and-pop bookstore that you must experience

This mom-and-pop NJ bookstore will bring you back to the old days.

While I love being able to order something on Amazon in 5 seconds just as much as the next person, I do crave that in-person, old-fashioned shopping experience from time to time.

If you feel the same, next time you’re about to order a book online or venture into the mega bookstore/cafe, consider heading over to a local bookstore instead. They’re few and far between but one in NJ is so amazing. And will remind you why you love bookstores and in-person shopping so much.

The Bookworm is located in Bernardsville and has remained open for over three decades now. While the store might be small, it’s filled from top to bottom with books, making sure you’ll never leave empty-handed.

The Bookworm via Google Maps

If you are someone who needs a little guidance when looking for a book, the Bookworm is the best place to go. Not only are the staff incredibly friendly and helpful but practically a third of the books have small sticky notes in them with little comments from employees who have read them.

They can also order almost any book you want to read, which has encouraged me to try to shop small from now on when it comes to books. I feel a lot better supporting a local business, especially when looking for something to do as a leisure activity, like reading a book.

The Bookworm also has a hefty supply of readings assigned by the local school districts and even has books needed to study for standardized tests. Whether you remember the feeling of shopping at an independent book retailer or not, it’s such a different experience and the mega stores just can’t compare. The Bookworm one is definitely it if you’re looking to find a home and community in a store.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

