Three months ago a Red Bank, NJ family welcomed a beautiful little girl and named her Edie. Something went wrong at 2 weeks. Little Edie has undiagnosed liver disease and things turned quickly from bad to worse on January 11. This sweet girl had to be rushed to a local hospital then airlifted to Children’s Hospital if Philadelphia.

She needs a living donor. Yes, they can do that. They can save her life. A life so new we can’t even tell you her favorite things yet. Think about that. This precious baby girl doesn’t have much time and she hasn’t even taken her first step yet.

If someone steps up they can save her. A living donor in this case needs to be between 21 and 30 years old, either type O or type A blood, and be under 100 pounds. If you know someone like this who just might be willing to be a hero Edie’s family is desperately searching for them.

Please help!

For all the bad social media can be known for it has also done tremendous good. If you know someone who might be able to be a living donor let them know about Edie. Even if you don’t know anyone directly please share this in every form of social media you have and ask that it be shared again. There must be someone willing to save this baby’s life if they can just find out about her plight.

If you could be a donor, if you know someone who could be a donor, please email EdieTheExtraordinary@gmail.com. Even if it’s just to get more information, don’t ignore this. Email them, please! The mom and dad are Bridget and Justin and these loving, desperate parents need a miracle. Maybe you’re it. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family with expenses. You can check it out here.

Edie Rose O’Neill is their daughter. She’s 3 months old. She’s dying, and she doesn’t have to. Please get word out.

Please.