94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

🔴 A 94-year-old man drove his car onto the concrete barrier at the Barneget toll plaza

🔴 The reason the Howell resident lost control remains under investigation

🔴 Two left lanes at the toll plaza were closed but the impact on Parkway traffic was minimal

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon.

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The reason Medici lost control remained under investigation Friday morning, according to Curry.

Crash at the Garden State Parkway's Barnegat toll plaza 2/2/23 Crash at the Garden State Parkway's Barnegat toll plaza 2/2/23 (OCSN) loading...

The two left lanes of the plaza's four lanes were closed for several hours but had a minimal impact on traffic.

The crash was the first fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County in 2023 and the second on the entire roadway.

