94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon.
New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The reason Medici lost control remained under investigation Friday morning, according to Curry.
The two left lanes of the plaza's four lanes were closed for several hours but had a minimal impact on traffic.
The crash was the first fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County in 2023 and the second on the entire roadway.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
