As my son gets ready to take his driving test I should really stop looking at stories like the one out of Milltown. A four-family home on Main Street had a little unplanned renovation work at 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say a car left the roadway and crashed into the home demolishing the front porch.

Everyone was displaced for the next 10 hours according to officials as they checked on the integrity of the structure. Somehow no one inside was injured and it appears the driver had only minor injuries.

But this doesn’t happen often, right?

Wrong.

The very same day, at 8:30 p.m., an SUV crashed through the front of a furniture store in Elmwood Park according to law enforcement. It came to rest inside the showroom where several customers and store employees and also the driver escaped injury, police say.

So how hard is it to not hit a completely stationary, huge building? Judging by the following stories, pretty hard. Click on the headlines to see more.

9 times cars crashed through perfectly stationary buildings in NJ

