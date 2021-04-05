9 things we all hate about flying (Opinion)

‘Tis the season as they say. Many people either just flew for spring break or are about to. I was trapped at Newark Liberty International Airport most of the day Friday for my kids to take a flight for visitation with their mother. I still pay for unaccompanied minor service even though the older of the two is 15 and bare minimum age where I could let him fly regular and be in charge of his 14 year old sister.

Their flight getting all screwed up Friday is exactly why I do. They would have been alone at a lousy airport without me with them at the gate for many hours. Which brings me to my point.

Flying sucks. I think there are some universally hated things about it. Let’s see if I’m right.

9 things we all hate about flying Flying is no fun. I think there are some universally hated things about it. Let’s see if I’m right.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.