9 shot in Trenton over holiday weekend

TRENTON — A 16-year-old boy was among seven people shot in a two-hour spree on Sunday night that police say was gang-related, as part of a violent weekend in New Jersey's capital city.

Police found four people, including the teen, shot just before 9 p.m. near Stuyvesant and Bryn Mawr Avenues while another three adults were reported shot on North Montgomery Street, police told NJ.com .

Trenton Police Capt. Mark Kieffer Jr. told the Trentonian that the shootings did not appear to be random.

Police respond to a shooting on Sunday in Trenton (Brian McCarthy)

Photojournalist Brian McCarthy counted 22 shell casings that appear to have come from assault rifles in the middle of State Street at the scene of the second shooting.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said 34-year-old Eric Rue of Bensalem, Pennsylvania was found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 8 a.m. Saturday in a vehicle in Trenton. He later died at St. Francis Medical Center.

Trenton police told the Trentonian that a 21-year-old man was shot on Hoffman Street on Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

