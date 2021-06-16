9 new Wawas heading to NJ – here’s where

The thing about New Jersey is, everyone has a store. You’re usually either a Wawa guy or a QuickChek guy. While Wawa is the undisputed king of New Jersey with 260 locations, I’m a QuickChek guy. Sure there are far fewer. 153 QuickCheks in New Jersey and New York combined. But I’ve never seen a Wawa with a self-serve kiosk. Not the ones I’ve visited. And for me that puts the convenience in convenience stores. Get in, get out. Without having to talk to a single person.

Weird considering I’m a talk show host, right? Maybe after 5 hours every weekday I’m just all talked out.

Also, because Wawa was more of a South Jersey thing they naturally call their subs hoagies. But they’re subs. QuickChek calls theirs subs. So I don’t feel like I’m visiting a foreign country when I’m in a QuickChek.

I digress.

The point is, there’s probably more Wawa guys than QuickChek guys so for you I have news. There are nine more Wawas coming soon to New Jersey. So you can bask in Hoagiefest til the cows come home.

They will be as follows:

Brick: Route 88 & Jack Martin Blvd.

Brick: Route 70 and Duquesne Blvd.

Bridgeton: Route 49 and Bank St.

Deptford: Clements Bridge Rd. and Greenbriar Court Rd.

Eatontown: Route 35 and Wykoff Rd.

Edison: 580 Route 1

North Brunswick: Rt. 27 and Cozzens Ln.

Robbinsville: Route 130 and Meadowbrook Rd.

Pennsauken: Route 130 and North Park Dr.

Now there’s no word yet on hard opening dates but nj.com says the North Brunswick, Edison and Route 70 Brick locations are expected to be this summer. All should be up and running before the end of the year.

