8th Annual Food drive comes to Monmouth County

For the 8th year in a row, Monmouth County is partnering with Fulfill -- the former Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties -- conduct its annual April Food Drive.

Monmouth County Freeholder Susan Kiley said this is a slow time for food drives, where volunteers and donations are both scarce, as many more volunteer or donate during the holidays. So she hopes this spring food drive will help restock and replenish Fulfill's shelves with non-perishable foods.

Trucks plan to leave the food bank in Freehold filled with food and go to kitchens all over Monmouth County. Anyone who takes advantage of those kitchens will have access to the food, said Kiley. People can also come directly to Fulfill for food.

Food items suitable for donation include peanut butter and jelly, canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, instant potatoes, granola bars, tuna fish, canned and dry soup, canned pork and beans, canned juices, sip-size juices, and hot and cold cereals.

Collection bins are available at most county locations, including the Hall of Records, the County Clerk's office, the Sheriff's Office, the Prosecutor's Office and country libraries.

Kiley said as an incentive to donate to the food drive, the libraries are launching a program called "Food For Fines." If a library patron brings in non perishable food for this drive, fines will be removed from any books that are late coming back to the library.

For a complete list of food drop-off locations around Monmouth County, see VisitMonmouth.com .

