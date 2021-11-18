83-year-old pedestrian critically hurt in Jersey City, NJ hit-and-run

JERSEY CITY — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck an 83-year-old woman crossing JFK Boulevard Wednesday night, leaving her critically hurt.

The senior pedestrian was found around 7:20 p.m. near Harrison Avenue, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

She was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where she remained in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

The driver left the scene in a red or maroon sedan, said Suarez, as circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.

The intersection where the hit and run happened is surrounded by a temple, a bank, an apartment building and a Walgreens.

Suarez asked anyone with information to call her office at 201-915-1345, or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

