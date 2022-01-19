83-year-old NJ man killed by car’s side-view mirror

OCEAN CITY — An 83-year-old man was struck and killed by the side mirror of a passing car whose driver had a suspended license as he stepped out from between parked two cars.

John Francis Wilson Jr. was not in a crosswalk on Asbury Avenue when he was hit by the 2013 Ford Explorer's side mirror around 11:30 a.m. near 7th Avenue, Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen said.

He suffered head trauma and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where he died.

Douglas Montealegre, 33, of Philadelphia, was driving northbound when he allegedly struck Wilson, according to Bergen. He was found to be driving on a suspended license and had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Bergen did not disclose how fast Montealegre was driving or if snow piled along the street may have blocked his visibility.

Montealegre was charged with operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended involving an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

