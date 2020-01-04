8 teens arrested in brawl with cops at Brick apartment complex

BRICK — Eight teens were arrested at an apartment complex Friday afternoon after a fight escalated, a teen spit on a cop and two threatened to kill the responding officers, police said.

Police responded at 3:44 p.m. to a fight involving a crowd of teens at the Maple Leaf apartments in the Herbertsville section.

A teen girl walked away despite an order by an officer to stop, police said. Police said that as they tried to take her into custody, she spit at them and an unruly crowd gathered to yell and taunt the officers. The crowd pushed up against the officers and struck one of them, police said.

Seven more teens, all residents of the Maple Leaf complex, were arrested, according to police. They were charged with riot, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstruction, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. They were all taken to the juvenile detention center.

Officers from Toms River and Point Pleasant Borough assisted. One Brick officer was treated for a minor injury.

Chief James Riccio told New Jersey 101.5 that the officers "did an excellent job handling a difficult situation, which could have been much worse had it not been for the large and rapid response and the way in which the responding officers performed their duties."

"We will have zero tolerance for anyone who would assault, mistreat or challenge our officers regardless of the age. We will continue our efforts to ensure the quality of life for the residents of Brick and in this case those who reside in this area," Riccio said.

Riccio said the department has been increasing enforcement in this neighborhood.

