8 New Jersey municipalities designated as ‘Healthy Towns’

The Mayors Wellness Campaign has announced eight 2021 “Healthy Town” winners that are addressing food insecurity, supporting COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and organizing programs to promote physical and mental health throughout their communities.

The Mayors Wellness Campaign (MWC) is a program of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

In addition to the eight Healthy Town Winners, another seven towns were designated as 2021 Healthy Towns to Watch, and seventeen were designated as 2021 Healthy Towns Up-and-Coming.

The eight municipalities are:

City of Bayhead

Evesham Township

Montclair

Paterson

Plainfield

Scotch Plains

Wildwood Crest

Woodbridge Township

Each year, communities participating in the MWC complete a comprehensive Healthy Town Application outlining the research they’ve done to identify their community health needs and explaining how they have organized their local MWC committee. The application also highlights the actions the towns have taken to make their communities healthier places to live, work, and play.

The towns in the next tier, Healthy Towns to Watch were: Belleville, Borough of Freehold, Franklin Lakes, Hillsborough Township, Jefferson Township, Norwood, and Vernon Township.

The Healthy Towns Up and Coming were: Bernardsville, Borough of Oradell, Cranbury, Cresskill Borough, Deerfield Township, Denville, Eatontown, Garfield, Highlands Borough, Keyport Borough, Lawrence Township, Morristown, Municipality of Princeton, Ridgewood, South Brunswick, and Stafford Township.

Each year, communities participating in the MWC complete a comprehensive Healthy Town Application outlining the research they’ve done to identify their community health needs and explaining how they have organized their local MWC committee. The application also highlights the actions the towns have taken to make their communities healthier places to live, work, and play.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

NJ's Route 22 circa 1984 — Do you recognize these businesses? Thanks to a new music video for a song called "Twenty Two" by the band Jacques Le Coque, some great footage has surfaced of the NJ portion of U.S. 22, a vital artery through Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, and Essex counties.

What you like most about living in New Jersey, according to Reddit Every so often a user on the New Jersey subreddit poses the question: What makes NJ so great?

Even though our state government doesn't always make it easy to appreciate living here, it's always nice to be reminded of what makes NJ so special.