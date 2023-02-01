8 great date spots in New Jersey
Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes.
A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
They even break down their selection of options from North, Central, South and Jersey Shore.
Since this month includes Valentine's Day, it seems more people are on the hunt for a great date night spot.
It could be for a new relationship to impress or just an established couple looking to try something new. We thought we'd give you a few of our own choices from all over the state.
Rat's Restaurant - Hamilton.
South + Pine - Morristown.
The Ebbitt Room - Cape May.
Dullboy Bar and Restaurant - Jersey City.
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House - Manahawkin.
Ristorante Toscana - Cherry Hill.
Turtle + The Wolf - Upper Montclair.
Agricola Eatery - Princeton.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
