74-year-old ‘Mama Dean’ charged in Trenton laundromat killing

TRENTON — Prosecutors say granny got the gun that was used to kill a 21-year-old man and seriously injure a teenager during a violent eruption at a city laundromat on Monday.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Eudean “Mama Dean” McMillan, 74, was responsible for the shooting that killed 21-year-old Geovahnie Fanfan, 21, and left a 15-year-old fighting for his life. A man and a teenager have been charged with murder while McMillan was charged as an accomplice.

The senior citizen has previously been implicated in serious crimes. The Trentonian reported that Mama Dean was allowed to avoid prison as a result of a pre-trial intervention deal that ultimately dismissed her drugs and weapons charges from 2016.

According to prosecutors this week, Mama Dean never retired from crime.

Investigators say a group of men on Monday began attacking 37-year-old Darryl Parker in the Liberty III Laundromat on Chambers Street.

Darryl Parker was charged with murder in a Trenton laundromat shooting on Sept. 16, 2019. (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office)

Just before the beating, prosecutors say Mama Dean walked out of the laundromat and returned with a handgun, which she began firing at the attackers.

The assailants fled the building but not before Mama Dean wounded a teenager, police said.

One of the attackers, Fanfan, ran behind the counter of the laundromat.

Prosecutors say Mama Dean gave the gun to Parker, who leaned over the counter and shot Fanfan.

Parker and Mama Dean began to leave the business when a 15-year-old they were with grabbed the gun and used it to shoot the wounded Fanfan several more times, police said.

Parker and the teenager have been charged with Fanfan’s murder. Mama Dean has been charged as an accomplice to murder as well as two counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors did not say whether they know what motivated the assault. They also did not describe the relationship among the suspects and victims.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

