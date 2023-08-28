🚨 The bicyclist was struck crossing the ramp to Route 280 east from Harrison Ave

🚨 An investigation determined he was outside the crosswalk

HARRISON — A 74-year-old bicyclist died Sunday morning after being struck by an SUV making a turn into an interstate onramp.

Harrison Police Sgt. Matthew Murphy told NJ.com the driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old Brooklyn man, was making a right turn from Harrison Avenue to the ramp for Route 280 east around 9:30 a.m. The driver remained at the scene.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News that the bicyclist from Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Map shows entrance ramp to Route 280 east from Harrison Avenue in Harrison Map shows entrance ramp to Route 280 east from Harrison Avenue in Harrison (Canva) loading...

An investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office traffic investigation team determined the bicyclist did not cross within the crosswalk. No charges will likely be filed, Murphy told NJ.com.

Harrison police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

