$7,000 in rewards offered to catch Lakewood tire slasher

LAKEWOOD — Two separate rewards are being offered to find who was responsible for slashing about 120 tires in a Jewish neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The tires were slashed and stabbed in the Old Pine Acres section and were all on vehicles owned or operated by 21 members of the Jewish faith.

The vandalism is being investigated as a bias incident, according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

Detectives believe the incidents took place between 1 and 2:30 a.m. and was done by a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The Anti Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible.

“We are deeply alarmed and concerned by the possible bias motivation underlying the extensive vandalism in Lakewood over the weekend,” said Evan R. Bernstein, regional director of the New York and New Jersey chapter of the ADL. “The entire Lakewood community must come together to stop inflammatory language, ease tensions and stop these incidents in their tracks. Ocean County is simply no place for hate, and we thank the Lakewood police and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office for investigating.”

Another $2,000 is being offered by the Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch.

Staffordsmith asked anyone with information to call 732-363-0200.

Car with slashed tires in Lakewood (Lakewood Scoop)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5