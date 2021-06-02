7 unbelievable Memorial Day sales you can still grab

There’s nothing better than a Memorial Day sale, but what’s even better is when the sale gets extended for an extra day or so. Throughout the weekend I was way too caught up in cooking and cleaning, I didn’t have a second to open my email and see the deals being offered. If you’re in the same boat, don’t worry. Here are some amazing deals you can still take advantage of from a number of categories.

Overstock In the market for furniture? Overstock has you covered. Thousands of items have been put on sale and the deals are unbeatable. From 20% off select furniture, 25% off rugs and other great promotions check out Overstock before buying your next piece of furniture. These deals are marked as “last chance,” meaning it’s unknown how long they’ll last so you better get shopping!

Bed Bath & Beyond Despite the hundreds of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons I've somehow collected over the years, a sale is a sale, and this store always has the best. With some items over 50% off, now is a better time than ever to go purchase new bath mats or a new vacuum. Bed Bath & Beyond has especially highlighted the sale on storage items, as they can be hard to come by and are super dynamic.

Nordstrom I love opening up my favorite store’s site to discover they’re having a half-yearly sale! Now through June 6th, Nordstrom is having a promotion where clothing is up to 50% off regular price. The second I heard about this I ran to my favorites to see which items went on sale and I must say I was pleasantly surprised.

Etsy Support small businesses and still get a discount! Many businesses are entering the summer with sales that you won't even hesitate to take advantage of. From jewelry to house decorations and more, Etsy is the perfect place to get something custom and meaningful and it just so happens to be at a great price.

Lululemon This is more of an ongoing sale, but it’s not something that everyone knows about. The Lululemon website has a category called “We made too much,” where items are marked down quite drastically from their original price. I personally find this athletic wear to be overpriced, but this sale is something I will regularly be checking from now on.

LG Since I’m looking for a new washing machine, I checked out LG. They’re extending their Memorial Day sale all the way till June 9th, offering deals on appliances for the kitchen and laundry room. You can get $800 off some fridges and $500 on some washer/dryers at retail stores and LG.com.

Apple (on Amazon) Over at Amazon you can score the Apple MacBook Air which came out in late 2020 for $949. Apple rarely discounts its products so this is a really good opportunity. At $949 that’s $49 off.

You can also get a pair of Apple AirPods Pros for the lowest price they’ve ever been at Amazon. Like the MacBook, these babies rarely go on sale so jump on this before the price goes back up.