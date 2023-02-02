7 romantic Atlantic City, NJ restaurants to try for Valentine’s Day

Dining out in Atlantic City is always a very special experience, any time of year. But, there’s nothing quite like an ocean view to make you feel like you’re so much more in love.

The ambiance of Atlantic City restaurants is so conducive to Valentine’s Day that I feel like everyone owes their significant other a romantic date night there.

So how about bringing the one you love to one of these great Atlantic City restaurants which all have specials for you to make your Valentine’s Day memorable?

$180 a couple

I love that Martorano’s motto is come for dinner stay for the party. It’s such a fun and beautiful dining destination. Martorano’s delivers a unique blend of dining and entertainment. Enjoy classic Italian favorites like the Bucatini Carbonara or American dishes like the 16-ounce center-cut pork chop.

Directly inside Harrah’s resort, Martorano’s makes for not only a romantic date night, but the perfect spot for classic Italian cuisine with a blend of entertainment. The limited-time Valentine’s Day menu starts with your choice of an appetizer, and as a bonus for Valentine’s Day, All meals will be ended off with an order of some delicious cannolis. To see the full menu, click here.

$125 a couple

This posh Las Vegas steakhouse opened with a bang in 2012, where no detail is left untouched. This eponymous restaurant absolutely lives up to the reputation of its famous chef.

Nothing says Valentine’s Day better than a romantic dinner for two with some classic dishes from world-renowned Chef. After a magnificent and romantic meal, for dessert, indulge in a mouthwatering melted chocolate souffle. To see the full menu, click here.

$20.99 a person

If you are an early bird catches the worm type of person then you’re gonna look for a breakfast on Valentine’s Day that will knock your and your loved one's socks off. Think coastal craft, kitchen and bar inside Harrah’s Resort.

Coastal Craft Kitchen & Bar is the ultimate breakfast spot serving favorites like fluffy buttermilk pancakes, omelets, and unique brunch cocktails.

A Valentine’s Day breakfast wouldn’t be complete without Red Velvet pancakes. They come topped with strawberries and house-made mascarpone. All orders come served with your choice of Juice or Pomegranate Mimosa, and a chocolate-covered strawberry.

$75.99 a person

Is there anything more romantic than panoramic ocean views. Treat your significant other to an unbelievably romantic Valentine’s Day ambience at Chelsea Five Gastropub. This three-course Valentine’s Day menu comes with your choice of appetizer, entree, and dessert. And of course, End off your meal with an order of Meyer Lemon Cheesecake, or Valrhona Milk Chocolate Mousse Torte. To see the full menu, click here

$86.99 a person

Oh, Verde is a magnificent northern Italian dining experience any night of the week with its elegant but relaxed setting. But they’ve got a great special going on for Valentine’s Day.

That’s $86.99 a person. Start your three-course meal with an order of Insalata Caprese or Insalata Caesar. For your main course, the Surf & Turf will come loaded up with 28-day aged filet mignon, topped with jumbo lump crab meat, heirloom tomato scampi butter, grilled asparagus, and parmesan risotto. For dessert, you can’t go wrong with Limoncello Mascarpone Cheesecake. To see the full menu, click here.

$99 a couple

There has been so much buzz about this restaurant, and for a good reason. Ossu. provides a modernized take on traditional Japanese food, offering a selection of Japanese dishes including yakitori, sushi, small plates, and an arrangement of Japanese Sakes and Whiskys to indulge in.

Their 99-a-couple Valentine's dinner is worth every penny. It’s a five-course omakase experience paired with sake. The limited-time experience will be available on 2/11-2/12 and will have a rotating menu based on availability.

Ossu Japanese Tavern is a great choice for Valentine’s Day because it has a chic, NYC-esque vibe, making it the perfect spot for those looking to impress a date.

$45 a person

Il Mulino never disappoints. And this Valentine’s Day is no exception.

Their four-course menu features traditional Italian dishes and complementary prosecco from Il Mulino, a legendary Italian restaurant that makes your date swoon.

Begin your celebration with grilled octopus or a classic Caprese, then move on to the delicious braised veal or lobster risotto. For your third course, try the 12 ounce filet mignon paired with garlic mashed potatoes, or the halibut with asparagus. End your meal with one of the four decadent dessert options, like the Torta Alla Ricotta or Tiramisu. To see the full menu, click here.

