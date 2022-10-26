7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings
New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world.
The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations.
The United States is home to 280 schools on the list. At 338, China has the most schools on the updated rankings.
Schools also were ranked based on fields of study, but not all schools were published with these rankings noted.
#16 (tie) Princeton University
- #3 worldwide in mathematics
- #5 in space science
- #9 in physics
#143 (tie) Rutgers University-New Brunswick
- #25 worldwide in food science and technology
- #49 in agricultural sciences
- #54 in pharmacology and toxicology
#598 (tie) Rutgers University-Newark
- #278 (tie) worldwide in chemistry
- #344 (tie) in social sciences and public health
- #345 (tie) in neuroscience and behavior
#826 (tie) New Jersey Institute of Technology
- #71 worldwide in electrical and electronic engineering
- #175 in computer science
- #406 (tie) in engineering
#1,008 (tie) Montclair State University
#1,225 (tie) Stevens Institute of Technology
- #316 (tie) worldwide in electrical and electronic engineering
- #387 (tie) in computer science
- #477 (tie) in engineering
#1,668 (tie) Rowan University
- #991 (tie) worldwide in clinical medicine
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
