7 crazy ways NJ treats their pets like people

We all know that there are people in New Jersey who do not understand the difference between their kids and their pets. And we usually give a pass to people who have no kids because, well obviously, they would not know the difference!

But there are many people who take it too far and spoil their pets to the point where it's crazy. Can they actually distinguish their pets from human beings?

From fancy pet vacations to four poster pet beds, here are some of the things New Jerseyans do to put their animals on a “pet-astal”. See what I did there?

On a recent show, we asked our listeners how they treat their pets like people. We got some answers that actually shocked us. Here are our faves:

🐶 A place at the table

There is a family in NJ (and maybe more than one) who actually keeps a chair with a placemat at the kitchen table for their pup. No, there are no forks and knives, but their pet is welcome to eat out of the bowl at the table if he so chooses.

🐶 Their own bedroom

I don’t mean a little corner of the laundry room. I’m talking about a Bedroom. As in, “We live in a two bedroom. One for John and Me, and one for Rover.”

🐶 Gifts

Birthday, Valentines Day, Easter, Christmas, you name it, fluffy gets a Hallmark card. Not to read, to chew. But, still...

🐶 Dna test

Yes, just like Ancestry or 23 & Me. Except instead of you being bummed that you’re not Native American like you always thought, you can be bummed that your dog is 18% terrier when you thought he was a purebred.

🐶 Legal joint custody

Yup, custody isn’t just for humans anymore. Now your divorce agreement provides for picking up and dropping off spot every other weekend. (Two sets of toys and clothes required)

🐶 Fancy foods

How about driving 60 miles each way to pick up raw goats milk for your fussy feline or serving a raw 23-veggie paté because spike gets allergies? I wouldn’t even do that for my human kids.

🐶 Double stroller

A New Jersey couple with a toddler keeps their child on one side and their malti-poo on the other side of their double stroller when they go out for a stroll on the boardwalk. That way they can keep the dog on the boards when it’s normally not allowed. And, I suppose, it’s also a perfect way to show their human child that he’s on equal footing with the dog.

