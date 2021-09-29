It’s deja vu all over again.

It may have felt like you traveled back to March 2020 when reading that a shortage of cleaning supplies and toilet paper led Costco to announce a limit on certain purchases.

To try to find a silver lining in this unsettling news, a silly conversation was taken on air to discuss what has been done in emergency situations where no toilet paper was available.

Nothing to be ashamed of, it’s happened to the best of us. If you missed the discussion, you can hear it around the 1:19.00 mark below.

Here are a few examples of what some New Jerseyans called in.

7 alternatives New Jerseyans turned to in a toilet paper crisis

Hopefully it doesn't have to come to these, better stock up on T.P. now!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

8 ways to battle the spotted lanternfly in NJ

The best outdoor beer gardens at NJ breweries There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating as weather allows.