6ABC hires ‘Jersey Girl’ as part of Action News team

There's a new addition to Action News and she has a local connection.

6ABC has hired Renee Washington to join the sports team on Action News.

Washington, a self-proclaimed Jersey girl, and former ESPN reporter grew up in Ewing, NJ, and became a hall-of-famer for her play on LaSalle women's soccer and track teams, where she was a three-time All-American.

Renee Washington went on to coach women's soccer while a graduate assistant at Lehigh University. She even played soccer professionally for a time with Sky Blue FC in the NWSL.

At ESPN, Washington covered men's and women's sports as a sideline reporter.

Other previous roles included covering the NBA, MLB, WNBA, NFL, NLL, and college athletics, contributing to FOX Sports, and being a game-day host for the Philadelphia Union on PHL17, according to Washington's web page.

Now, Renee Washington brings that experience to her new role as a member of the sports team on 6ABC's Action News. She broke the news late last week on her Twitter account.

'As a Jersey girl, I'm thankful to join the incredibly talented team at 6ABC as a sports reporter and anchor!"

Washington becomes the new kid on the block with sports director Ducis Rodgers and reporter Jamie Apody at 6ABC.

