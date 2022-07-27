The beaches are open to everyone. Well, everyone who pays except for a few free beaches left in New Jersey. All three Wildwood towns, Atlantic City and Strathmere are still oceanfront beaches that remain free.

What all Jersey beaches have in common are inconsiderate people thinking they might be the only ones on the beach.

There is a special sense of entitlement on most of our beaches since you have to pay to play. Apparently the old axiom "do unto others as you would have them do unto you" doesn't seem to dawn on most people when they go to the beaches here.

Just don't do anything you've ever complained that the a--hole on the beach is doing. It's pretty easy just look around. Just think about anything that's really annoyed you and DON'T DO IT!

This past weekend in Atlantic City the people on the beach were pretty considerate. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves but respecting others, as it usually is on the south end of AC.

However, we spotted a new inconsiderate action that has to top the list. It wasn't any of the usual offenders ON the beach. It was what was flying OVER the beach, and it came from a TV network.

Feeding seagulls

Never a good idea, not even one French fries. If you must eat on the beach, be VERY discreet.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Letting your kids run wild

Teach them to be considerate to others as they play or run past other peoples' blankets.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Big tents

There is a reason the beach umbrella has been a staple on the sand for years. You can see under and around them.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Not enough coverage

Unless you are in amazing shape or a model, more is better. No one wants to see that in bright daylight.

Adobe Source Stock Adobe Source Stock loading...

Loud music

Earbuds have done a lot to help this, but still, some people still don't get that we don't share their taste in music.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

And the number one inconsiderate, rude, shameless, obnoxious thing seen at a Jersey beach this year.

A Shark Week blimp over the beaches up and down the coast

Come on, Discovery Channel, show some respect!

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.