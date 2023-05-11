6 restaurants that are a must-hit at the Jersey Shore
Food from New Jersey is one of the top reasons why people miss the Garden State when they leave.
There are so many great places to choose from that we asked listeners to narrow down the choices.
When it comes to the Jersey Shore, there are six that stood out this week. And yes we're all thinking about the shore as the unofficial start of Summer is only a couple of weeks away.
Mar Belo in Long Branch
Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick Township
The Grand Tavern in Neptune City
Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright
Spano's in Point Pleasant
Old Homestead Steak House inside the Borgata in Atlantic City
