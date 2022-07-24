6 places in Ocean County, NJ to get whole roasted pig

Sunday morning, I was on the hunt for some iced coffee and a bagel to kick start my day, and after a few failed attempts finally found a place that had everything I was looking for, and then some.

Get our free mobile app

I live in Seaside Heights and am still pretty new to the area so I'm trying pretty much every breakfast spot within walking distance from my house.

Finally, I found a place with good bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and my favorite summertime drink: iced coffee.

What I didn't expect to find however was a pig roasting over an open flame at nine in the morning.

A whole pig roasting.

Credit: Buehler Credit: Buehler loading...

It smelled amazing and instantly brought back this memory from my childhood of the one time we had a pig roast/luau party.

The deli in question is Ryans Deli, in Seaside Heights and this is something they do on a fairly regular basis over the summer.

Credit: Buehler Credit: Buehler loading...

After the pig is roasted, you can get it by the pound for $21.95, and they also offer pulled pork sandwiches, pork platters, and something called a pulled pork parfait.

Ryans Deli still has two pig roast dates left; August 21st and September 4th.

Get our free mobile app

If you're interested in digging in, I'd recommend placing an order in advance because when I walked back over Sunday afternoon to get a sandwich they were sold out.

By the way, if you're curious what that Pork Parfait was that I mentioned earlier, it's pork layered with baked beans and coleslaw.

This got me thinking though, what are some other places in and around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, as well as the rest of New Jersey that offers whole roasted pigs.