6 parts of New Jersey that will make you forget you live in New Jersey

Most people in our state tend to travel in a pretty small circle of their own area. One reason is our population density and the fact that you can find anything you want or need very close to where you live or work. New Jersey not only has a diversity of population but landscape and scenery as well.

From the northwest corner to the southeast corner, it's a completely different state.

Most everyone knows about our great shoreline with its diverse little towns, many with boardwalks and attractions and some with stately mansions right on the beach. Yet there are some, albeit rare, stretches of the beach where there's nothing but wildlife and sand.

Here are a half dozen places that most people wouldn't imagine when they think of New Jersey.

Each of the spots should be on any New Jerseyan's list of must-see places in our state. Every one of them is so unique and different and they are especially outside the box when it comes to what you think of seeing when you're in New Jersey.

High Point State Park — Sussex County

Island Beach State Park — Ocean County

Palisades Interstate Park — Bergen County

Grounds for Sculpture — Mercer County



Paterson Great Falls — Passaic County



