6 middle schools in NJ make new list of ‘schools to watch’

A few middle schools in New Jersey have earned national recognition for 2024, based on academic excellence and other key measures.

According to the New Jersey Association for Middle Level Education, six "exemplary" middle schools have been recognized as NJ Schools to Watch by the National Forum Advancing Excellence in the Middle Grades.

The newly added schools will be acknowledged in New Jersey during an event at Brookdale Community College in March and nationally at the National Forum's Schools to Watch Conference in Washington, D.C. in June.

Schools are evaluated across four categories: academic excellence; developmental responsiveness; social equity; and organizational structures and processes.

Schools that apply for the honor complete a self-assessment of strengths and weaknesses. Following reviews of the applications, "site visit teams" observe classrooms and activities in schools that have moved on in the process. There are also interviews with students, teachers, administrators, and parents.

2024 "NJ Schools to Watch"

Richard Butler Middle School

Richard Butler Middle School, Butler

Franklin Avenue Middle School

Franklin Avenue Middle School, Franklin Lakes

Carl H. Kumpf Middle School

Carl H. Kumpf Middle School, Clark (4th designation)

Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School

Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School, Wyckoff (3rd designation)

William Annin Middle School

William Annin Middle School, Basking Ridge (3rd designation)

George Washington Middle School

George Washington Middle School, Wayne (2nd designation)

With the newest group, NJ Schools to Watch now includes 14 schools.

Schools keep the designation for three years. In order to be re-designated, the school at the end of the three years must demonstrate progress on specific goals.

