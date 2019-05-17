$5,000 reward to help find who shot cat in face with arrow

HOWELL — A Maryland-based group has posted a $5,000 reward for information about a cat found in New Jersey with an arrow in its face.

The "community cat," named Kitty Luck, was found on May 6 with a short arrow piercing his face near the nose in the area of Casino Drive in Howell. The feral cat was taken to Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, where arrow was surgically removed, and is now at the Monmouth County SPCA.

The Monmouth County SPCA continues to investigate the case.

Alley Cat Allies, a group that says its mission is to "protect and improve all cats lives" has put up a $5,000 reward to get information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

The SPCA said it has a home lined up for Kitty Luck, once he has fully recovered from the surgery. Ross Licitra, chief of humane law enforcement for the Monmouth County Prosecutor Prosecutor's Office, said earlier the cat was eligible for adoption as a "backyard buddy" or farm cat that could live outdoors.

Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, said the investigation is active and ongoing. He asked anyone with information to call the MCPO Animal Cruelty Hotline at 877-898-7297 or Howell Municipal Humane Law Enforcement at 732-922-0100.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

