$5,000 reward to find out who vandalized historical NJ rail car

BOONTON — The Whippany Railway Museum is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever vandalized a historic train passenger car that once carried Thomas Edison.

The Lackawanna parlor car had just undergone a multi-year renovation in a Boonton rail yard made possible by "hundreds of thousands" in grants and donations, according to the Whippany Railway Museum's Facebook page. Much of the damage was to windows that were broken and shattered, according to photos posted there.

Several other restored locomotives and other cars were also damaged.

Boonton police captain Stephen Jones said pieces from the Hasbro "Cootie” game were found on the ground near the damaged rail cars

Piece of a "Cooties" game found near the vandalized rail cars (Boonton police)

According to a GoFundMe page created to raise money for repairs and to improve security, the yard is already protected by 2,000 feet of fence, which the organization thought was enough to keep trespassers out.

"We are also lucky to have our equipment stored in the welcoming, safe community of Boonton. Unfortunately, as we have learned, that does not stop all crime, and we are working to prevent it in the future," read the page's message.

Kevin Phalon, vice president of the Whippany Railway Museum, told NJ.com the members are frustrated and heartbroken over the damage, which will cost $5,000 to repair.

Boonton police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 973-402-9371.

