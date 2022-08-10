5 sunflower fields in NJ to visit for the beauty (and photo ops)

We’re the Garden State, and we’ve all seen every garden that NJ has to offer: Vegetables galore, corn and tomatoes, rose and orchid gardens, fruit orchards.

But there is one flower (which happens to be my favorite) that seems to be neglected when it comes to garden tours and visits: Sunflowers.

Sunflowers are summer’s special bloom! Every summer, my family and I make it a point to check out a sunflower garden in New Jersey. While there are plenty of local spots to head to, I often look for the best in the state, making my visit to the fields an adventure.

Sunflower fields are also a great place to take photos, so why not get the family together and enjoy this beautiful form of nature to end the summer?

Right now is peak sunflower season, where you’ll enjoy the most robust and beautiful selection of blooms. Here are some of Jersey’s best:

This sunflower field is over 2 acres and has over 35,000 sunflowers to check out throughout the end of summer. All that’s needed to pick flowers and take pictures is a reservation which can be done online.

Johnson’s sunflowers start to bloom at the end of July making this time of summer the absolute best time to visit the farm. You can walk through the maze or just pick sunflowers to bring home.

If you’re on a sunflower mission, this is the spot to come to. Starting Aug. 19, Hill Creek will have a large selection of perfectly bloomed sunflower fields to check out with family and friends. There is also a train ride around the farm for younger kids.

Looking for sunflowers and some farm animals? This is your place. Rub pig bellies while you pick some of Jersey’s freshest flowers of the summer. And the best part is the farm's sunflower fields will remain open all the way until September making for a perfect spontaneous weekend activity.

If you’re up for the challenge, check out this 15-acre sunflower farm and find enough flowers to fill up your entire house. Sunflower picking is available Aug. 19-29 and there will be plenty of photo ops.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

