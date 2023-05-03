5 of the best towns to live in America are right here in NJ
Some very nice news just came out about New Jersey. In a ranking of the best 50 towns in which to live in America New Jersey is represented five times. As Larry David might say, pretty pretty pretty good.
What makes a town worthwhile can vary from person to person. For some, it’s the school system. For others, it’s public safety. A “walkable downtown” might matter for still others.
Stacker put together a top 50 list of best places using Niche’s 2023 rankings with a variety of factors going in. Things like cost of living, housing, etc..
Now what five New Jersey towns do you think made the list? Did yours?
I was hoping my town of Flemington made the cut, but it didn’t. I thought if historic charm had anything to do with it Flemington would be hard to beat. 65% of the buildings in town are considered historic. Heck, the trial of the century was held here. (The Lindbergh baby case, not the O.J. case.)
Take a look through these rankings and see which New Jersey towns are among the best places to live in the whole country. You may be surprised.
So there you have it.
42 River Edge
37 Ridgewood
24 Ho-Ho-Kus
16 Princeton
8 Princeton Junction
Ridgewood doesn’t surprise me. It’s a well-off bedroom community to NYC. But River Edge did and Ho-Ho-Kus definitely did. Ho-Ho-Kus is less than 2 square miles and has fewer than 5,000 people. But they say it won a spot for being a safe, close-knit community.
Princeton comes as no surprise with its rich history and Ivy League university. Yet how about Princeton Junction topping it!? It’s also an affluent area close to a lot and hey, if you commute by train it’s ideal.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
