5 of the best towns to live in America are right here in NJ

Some very nice news just came out about New Jersey. In a ranking of the best 50 towns in which to live in America New Jersey is represented five times. As Larry David might say, pretty pretty pretty good.

What makes a town worthwhile can vary from person to person. For some, it’s the school system. For others, it’s public safety. A “walkable downtown” might matter for still others.

Stacker put together a top 50 list of best places using Niche’s 2023 rankings with a variety of factors going in. Things like cost of living, housing, etc..

Now what five New Jersey towns do you think made the list? Did yours?

I was hoping my town of Flemington made the cut, but it didn’t. I thought if historic charm had anything to do with it Flemington would be hard to beat. 65% of the buildings in town are considered historic. Heck, the trial of the century was held here. (The Lindbergh baby case, not the O.J. case.)

Take a look through these rankings and see which New Jersey towns are among the best places to live in the whole country. You may be surprised.

LOOK: Best places to live in America Great places to live often have top schools, safe streets, parks, and a sense of community. Stacker compiled a list of the best, using data from Niche

So there you have it.

42 River Edge

37 Ridgewood

24 Ho-Ho-Kus

16 Princeton

8 Princeton Junction

Ridgewood doesn’t surprise me. It’s a well-off bedroom community to NYC. But River Edge did and Ho-Ho-Kus definitely did. Ho-Ho-Kus is less than 2 square miles and has fewer than 5,000 people. But they say it won a spot for being a safe, close-knit community.

Princeton comes as no surprise with its rich history and Ivy League university. Yet how about Princeton Junction topping it!? It’s also an affluent area close to a lot and hey, if you commute by train it’s ideal.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

