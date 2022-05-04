5 mind blowingly beautiful NJ summer homes you’ve just got to see

If you know me, you know that I am obsessed with real estate. I look at real estate listings all day, I drive by homes that say "For Sale" and then look them up online, and I scroll through Zillow, Trulia, and all of the fun real estate apps all day to see what’s new in the market.

And I’m a dreamer, too.

So it’s always fun to look at magnificent homes and imagine myself owning one of them.

One of my favorite things to do each summer is cruising the web to see what new and exciting properties are available in New Jersey. I pick out my new summer home.

I always find that the coolest homes pop up just around summertime, as the migration towards the Jersey Shore is just around the corner. This year there happen to be quite a few mind-blowing homes that you don’t want to miss getting a peek of.

Here are just a few worth rerouting your trip to the beach to see.

117 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township

Zillow / Listed by Jacqueline Zuvich, RE/MAX Competitive Edge Zillow / Listed by Jacqueline Zuvich, RE/MAX Competitive Edge loading...

This vibrant home is approximately 4,000 square feet and is situated right on the beach in LBI. This is the perfect family home, especially if you plan on sending the majority of your summer on the water or admiring it from the comfort of your own porch. While the house could arguably use a little updating, the location is unbeatable. See the full listing here.

2 Ocean Pathway, Ocean Grove

Realtor.com / Presented by James Ferro with Childers Sothebys Realty Realtor.com / Presented by James Ferro with Childers Sothebys Realty loading...

Beautiful and blue would be the words to describe this waterfront mansion. The house’s design is entirely inspired by waves, and is available to rent throughout the summer. With 4 full bedrooms, there is plenty of room for family and friends at this house. If you are looking to enjoy the beach while also having a nice and clean front yard to enjoy, this one’s for you. See the full listing here.

20 Seaview Drive, Longport

Realtor.com / Presented by Susan Solomon Realtor.com / Presented by Susan Solomon loading...

Now, this house screams luxury. With a private beach and custom-built bayfront on Seaview Harbor, there is seriously no reason to ever leave this house. With over 7 bedrooms and bathrooms (many of which have bathtubs) this house could easily fit more than one family for a summer of fun. See the full listing here.

929 2nd St., Ocean City

Zillow / Listed by Patrick Halliday, BHHS FOX and ROACH-West Ave OC Zillow / Listed by Patrick Halliday, BHHS FOX and ROACH-West Ave OC loading...

If you have kids you know how important it is to live near the Ocean City Boardwalk. This home is located just above the water and is equipped with 6 bedrooms, a luxury kitchen and even an elevator. If you like to take advantage of all that summer has to offer, this house even has two outdoor showers. See the full listing here.

27 Long Beach Blvd., Beach Haven

Realtor.com / Robert K. Keeler, with Jersea Realty, LLC - SB Realtor.com / Robert K. Keeler, with Jersea Realty, LLC - SB loading...

The shore may be a social place and all but if you’re really looking for privacy this house is a dream come true. It’s beautifully renovated, has over 8 bedrooms and most importantly has an incredible view of the water. The house also has its own private walking path to the beach so you never really have to leave to enjoy some water and sun. See the full listing here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

