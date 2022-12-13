Jersey City $5M townhome comes with a secret room under stairs

To fully appreciate this story you first must know a little bit about some very old pop culture. Way back in the '60s there was a TV show called "The Munsters" which was a play on monsters. Basically the patriarch of the family was a Frankenstein monster, with his father-in-law being a vampire, son a werewolf, and so on. This was before my time so I only saw these in reruns.

Well, on this goofy sitcom of a family of monsters the house where they lived, at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, had a fire-breathing dragon named Spot as a pet. Where did it live? In a secret compartment beneath the stairs to the second floor.

There is a quirky five-story townhome in Jersey City up for sale and it has a number of surprises.

Years ago when Robinson Holloway and James Kafadar bought the property they were blown away by how steep the stairs were leading to the fourth floor. Kafadar told NJ.com,

I looked and thought, ‘My God, look how much space there is under this massive stair!’ I thought about ways of using that space, and then I thought — Wouldn’t it be great if it opened up just like the Munsters’ did?

So just one of the unusual features of this townhouse up for sale in Chilltown is exactly that. A 16 step flight of stairs that mechanically opens up to reveal a secret lair. Just no dragon.

The 19th century building used to be a bottle and glass factory, served time also as wholesale food distribution warehouse as well as residential housing. That's why it has a freight elevator.

Yes, a freight elevator. Take a look inside this most unusual home.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

How would you like living here?

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

Complete with a stylish elevator filled with art?

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

Even this handrail and red door are unusual.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

That chandelier better come with the place.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

For such an old building the kitchen is nice and modern.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

You don't see this in every home.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

Cozy rooftop hangout.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

How's this for a view?

It will take the right buyer for this home at 331 Newark Avenue in Jersey City.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

This stunning Montclair home has incredible NYC views

Look inside this magnificent Morristown mansion