5 last minute Father’s Day gifts NJ dads will love

It took me a while to realize it too but guess what? Father’s Day is just less than a week away.

It kind of snuck up on you didn’t it? And men are the hardest people to buy gifts for. You better be thinking what to buy your father or grandfather. Or your husband, if that’s how you roll.

While a sports jersey or a new toy for the grill or kitchen are my usual purchases, I decided to dig a little deeper for a gift this year. Here are some cool and unique gifts the dads in your life will actually want to use.