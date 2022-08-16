5 children rescued in NJ during FBI sex trafficking operation

The FBI found five victims of child sex trafficking in New Jersey as part of a nationwide campaign that rescued a total of 84 child victims and 37 missing children.

Police in Bloomfield, Jersey City, Morris Township and Newark plus State Police and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office worked with FBI's Newark office to locate the adolescent victims during operations that ran Aug. 4-7 and 11-14.

Newark Special Agent in Charge James Dennehy did not disclose the circumstances of their discovery.

Also located were 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

Dennehy said that victims of trafficking are treated poorly and lose their freedom, dignity, their identity, and sense of self. He credited partnerships with local law enforcement for helping them escape.

“The FBI is dedicated to rescuing children and adults who have fallen victim to human traffickers. We value and recognize the critical work of our law enforcement partners. As with many crimes we investigate, we cannot do it without collaboration from the law enforcement community and the public," Dennehy said in a written statement.

As part of Operation Cross Country XII, FBI special agents teamed up with over 200 state, local, and federal agencies and in over 391 operations.

Dennehy said anyone who has information about trafficking activities to contact local police department or to the Newark Field Office at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

